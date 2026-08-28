Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 1.1 percent month on month and up by 3.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.7 percent in July compared to June and increased by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.8 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 1.9 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products went up by 5.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.6 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July rose by 0.5 percent month on month and up by five percent year on year.