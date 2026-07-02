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Producer prices in French industry down 0.3 percent in May 2026 from April

Thursday, 02 July 2026 10:46:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.3 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France remained stable in May compared to April and increased by 4.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.3 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in May prices of exported manufactured products went up by 3.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.1 percent decrease. 

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in May grew by 0.3 percent month on month and up by 5.8 percent year on year. 


Tags: France European Union Production 

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