France’s metal industry output up 0.1 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

France’s manufacturing output in April this year remained unchanged month on month, after rising by 0.1 percent in March this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the February-April quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.2 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In April, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, advanced by 0.1 percent month on month, after rising by 0.8 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in April production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 1.5 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 1.2 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry remained stable month on month in the given month after going down by 0.2 percent in March compared to February. In the February-April quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.