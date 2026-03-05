 |  Login 
France’s metal industry output down 0.4 percent in Jan 2026 from Dec

Thursday, 05 March 2026 15:07:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in January this year increased by 0.1 percent month on month, after rising by 0.5 percent in December last year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the November-January quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.9 percent year on year and declined by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In January, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.4 month on month, after increasing by 2.3 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in January production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 5.8 percent on month-on-month basis after dropping by 3.3 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.4 percent month on month in the given month after going up by two percent in December compared to November. In the November-January quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 0.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.


