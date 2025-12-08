France’s metal industry output up one percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

France’s manufacturing output in October this year dropped by 0.1 percent month on month, after increasing by 0.9 percent in September this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the August-October quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.1 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In October, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by one month on month, after rising by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in October production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by four percent on month-on-month basis after growing by 2.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.6 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 1.3 percent in September compared to August. In the August-October quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter.