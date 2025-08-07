France’s metal industry output up 0.2 percent in June 2025 from May

France’s manufacturing output in June this year rose by 3.5 percent month on month, after decreasing by 1.2 percent in May this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 0.2 percent year on year and advanced by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.2 compared to May, after decreasing by 2.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in June production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 1.1 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 0.4 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.5 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.