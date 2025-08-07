 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s metal industry output up...

France’s metal industry output up 0.2 percent in June 2025 from May

Thursday, 07 August 2025 15:33:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in June this year rose by 3.5 percent month on month, after decreasing by 1.2 percent in May this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 0.2 percent year on year and advanced by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.2 compared to May, after decreasing by 2.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in June production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 1.1 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 0.4 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.5 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

France’s metal industry output down 2.2 percent in May 2025 from April

04 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in May 2025 from April

30 Jun | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in Apr from Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 4.3 percent in April from March

29 May | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in Mar from Feb

08 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.4 percent in March from February

02 May | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 1.4 percent in Feb from Jan

07 Apr | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in February from January

01 Apr | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Jan from Dec

06 Mar | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in January from December

28 Feb | Steel News