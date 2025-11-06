 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s metal industry output up 0.5 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

Thursday, 06 November 2025 14:58:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in September this year rose by 0.9 percent month on month, after decreasing by one percent in August this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.3 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter.

In September, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.5 compared to August, after falling by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in September production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 2.6 percent on month-on-month basis after falling by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.3 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.2 percent in August compared to July. In the July-September quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in September 2025 from August

03 Nov | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Aug 2025 from July

06 Oct | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 2.7 percent in July 2025 from June

11 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.4 percent in July 2025 from June

29 Aug | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.2 percent in June 2025 from May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 2.2 percent in May 2025 from April

04 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in May 2025 from April

30 Jun | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in Apr from Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 4.3 percent in April from March

29 May | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in Mar from Feb

08 May | Steel News