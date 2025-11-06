France’s metal industry output up 0.5 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

France’s manufacturing output in September this year rose by 0.9 percent month on month, after decreasing by one percent in August this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.3 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter.

In September, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.5 compared to August, after falling by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in September production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 2.6 percent on month-on-month basis after falling by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.3 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.2 percent in August compared to July. In the July-September quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter.