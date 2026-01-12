France’s metal industry output down two percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

France’s manufacturing output in November last year increased by 0.3 percent month on month, after decreasing by 0.1 percent in October last year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the September-November quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.8 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.

In November, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by two month on month, after rising by 0.7 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry advanced by 2.7 percent on month-on-month basis after falling by 4.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by one percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.7 percent in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.