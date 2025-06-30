 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Producer prices in French industry...

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in May 2025 from April

Monday, 30 June 2025 15:07:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.8 percent month on month and up by 0.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France fell by 0.1 percent in May compared to April and increased by 0.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products fell 0.1 percent and prices of exported transport equipment remained stable, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in May prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in May fell by 0.4 percent month on month and decreased one percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in Apr from Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 4.3 percent in April from March

29 May | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.8 percent in Mar from Feb

08 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.4 percent in March from February

02 May | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 1.4 percent in Feb from Jan

07 Apr | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in February from January

01 Apr | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Jan from Dec

06 Mar | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in January from December

28 Feb | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.7 percent in Dec from Nov

06 Feb | Steel News

France’s metal industry output remains stable in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News