Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in May 2025 from April

In May this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.8 percent month on month and up by 0.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France fell by 0.1 percent in May compared to April and increased by 0.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products fell 0.1 percent and prices of exported transport equipment remained stable, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in May prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in May fell by 0.4 percent month on month and decreased one percent year on year.