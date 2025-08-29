 |  Login 
Producer prices in French industry up 0.4 percent in July 2025 from June

Friday, 29 August 2025 16:14:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.4 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France grew by 0.3 percent in July compared to June and by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.1 percent and prices of exported transport equipment remained stable, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July remained unchanged month on month and decreased one percent year on year.


