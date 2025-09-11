France’s metal industry output up 2.7 percent in July 2025 from June

France’s manufacturing output in July this year dropped by 1.7 percent month on month, after rising by 3.5 percent in June this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the May-July quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.3 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 2.7 compared to June, after decreasing by 0.1 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in July production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 0.6 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by one percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 0.6 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.2 percent in June compared to May. In the May-July quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter.