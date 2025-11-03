Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in September 2025 from August

In September this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 0.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.1 percent in September compared to August and were up by 1.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment declined by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in September prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment increased by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in September increased by 0.1 percent month on month and were down by 0.5 percent year on year.