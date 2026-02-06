 |  Login 
France’s metal industry output up 1.6 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

Friday, 06 February 2026 14:46:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in December last year increased by 0.3 percent month on month, after decreasing by 0.7 percent in November last year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the October-December quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.8 percent year on year and by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In December, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 1.6 month on month, after decreasing by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in December production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry advanced by 1.5 percent on month-on-month basis after rising by 2.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry increased by 2.2 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.7 percent in November compared to October. In the October-December quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

