France’s metal industry output down 2.2 percent in May 2025 from April

France’s manufacturing output in May this year went down by one percent month on month, after decreasing by 0.7 percent in April this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the March-May quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by 0.4 percent year on year and advanced by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 2.2 compared to April, after increasing by 0.1 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in May production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry went down by two percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 0.1 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 0.5 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.5 percent in April compared to March. In the March-May quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by two percent compared to the previous quarter.