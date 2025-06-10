 |  Login 
France’s metal industry output down 1.2 percent in Apr from Mar

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 14:47:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in April this year rose by 0.5 percent month on month, after decreasing by 0.6 percent in March this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the February-April quarter, France’s manufacturing output declined by one percent year on year and advanced by one percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 1.2 compared to March, after increasing by 0.7 percent in March compared to February.

On the other hand, in April production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 0.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry fell by 0.9 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 0.8 percent in March compared to February. In the February-April quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was down by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.


