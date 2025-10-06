France’s metal industry output down 0.9 percent in Aug 2025 from July

France’s manufacturing output in August this year dropped by 0.7 percent month on month, after decreasing by 0.5 percent in July this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.6 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.9 compared to July, after rising by 2.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in August production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis after falling by 0.9 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.2 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 0.6 percent in July compared to June. In the June-August quarter, output of the domestic construction industry was up by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.