Producer prices in French industry down 4.3 percent in April from March

In April this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 4.3 percent month on month and down by 0.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France fell by 0.5 percent in April compared to March and decreased by 0.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products fell 0.8 percent and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.9 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in April fell by 0.6 percent month on month and decreased 1.1 percent year on year.