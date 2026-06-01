Producer prices in French industry down 2.1 percent in April 2026 from March

In April this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 2.1 percent month on month and up by 2.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.7 percent in April compared to January and increased by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.9 and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April prices of exported manufactured products went up by 2.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.2 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in April grew by 1.3 percent month on month and up by five percent year on year.