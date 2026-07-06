France’s metal industry output down 0.3 percent in May 2026 from Apr

France’s manufacturing output in May this year increased by one percent month on month, after dropping by 0.1 percent in April this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the March-May quarter, France’s manufacturing output increased by 1.2 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In May, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, declined by 0.3 percent month on month, after rising by 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in May production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 4.7 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 1.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.2 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 0.1 percent in April compared to March. In the March-May quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by one percent compared to the previous quarter.