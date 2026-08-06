France's metal industry output down 0.4 percent in June 2026 from May

France's manufacturing output in June this year decreased by 1.1 percent month on month, after dropping by one percent in May this year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France's manufacturing output increased by 1.1 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In June, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, declined by 0.4 percent month on month, after falling by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in June production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 2.6 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 3.6 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry declined by 2.9 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 1.2 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by one percent compared to the previous quarter.