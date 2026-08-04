Producer prices in French industry down 0.6 percent in June 2026 from May

In June this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.6 percent month on month and up by 2.6 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France decreased by 0.6 percent in June compared to May and increased by 3.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.1 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June prices of exported manufactured products went up by 3.6 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in June fell by 1.2 percent month on month and up by 4.4 percent year on year.