France's metal industry output up 0.1 percent in September 2026 from August

France's manufacturing output in September this year increased by 0.5 percent month on month, after rising by 0.3 percent in August this year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September period, France's manufacturing output decreased by 0.9 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

In September, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 0.1 percent month on month, after falling by 0.2 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in September production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 7.5 percent on a month-on-month basis after decreasing by 2.9 percent in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.2 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 0.7 percent in August compared to July. In the July-September period, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.2 percent compared to the previous three-month period and by 4.5 percent year on year.