France's metal industry output down one percent in July 2026 from June

France's manufacturing output in July this year decreased by 0.8 percent month on month, after dropping by one percent in June this year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the May-July period, France's manufacturing output decreased by 0.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

In July, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, declined by 1.0 percent month on month, after falling by 0.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in July production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 1.6 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 2.6 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry remained stable month on month in the given month after decreasing by 3.1 percent in June compared to May. In the May-July period, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous three-month period.