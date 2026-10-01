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Producer prices in French industry up one percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 01 October 2026 15:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, producer prices in French industry were up by one percent month on month and up by 4.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.4 percent in August compared to July and increased by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products remained stable and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products went up by 5.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.6 percent increase. 

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August rose by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 6.3 percent year on year. 

Tags: France European Union Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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