Producer prices in French industry up one percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, producer prices in French industry were up by one percent month on month and up by 4.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.4 percent in August compared to July and increased by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products remained stable and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products went up by 5.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.6 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August rose by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 6.3 percent year on year.