France's metal industry output up 0.1 percent in August 2026 from July

France's manufacturing output in August this year increased by 0.3 percent month on month, after dropping by 0.8 percent in July this year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August period, France's manufacturing output decreased by 1.2 percent year on year and by 1.9 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

In August, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 0.1 percent month on month, after falling by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in August production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry decreased by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 1.3 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.7 percent month on month in the given month after remaining stable in July compared to June. In the June-August period, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 2.0 percent compared to the previous three-month period.