 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France's...

France's metal industry output up 0.1 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 15:55:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France's manufacturing output in August this year increased by 0.3 percent month on month, after dropping by 0.8 percent in July this year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the June-August period, France's manufacturing output decreased by 1.2 percent year on year and by 1.9 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

In August, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 0.1 percent month on month, after falling by 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, in August production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry decreased by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 1.3 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.7 percent month on month in the given month after remaining stable in July compared to June. In the June-August period, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 2.0 percent compared to the previous three-month period.

Tags: France European Union Production 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry up one percent in August 2026 from July

01 Oct | Steel News

France's metal industry output down one percent in July 2026 from June

10 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in July 2026 from June

28 Aug | Steel News

France's metal industry output down 0.4 percent in June 2026 from May

06 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.6 percent in June 2026 from May

04 Aug | Steel News

France’s metal industry output down 0.3 percent in May 2026 from Apr

06 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.3 percent in May 2026 from April

02 Jul | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.1 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

08 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 2.1 percent in April 2026 from March

01 Jun | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.3 percent in Mar 2026 from Feb

07 May | Steel News