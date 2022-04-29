﻿
Producer prices in French industry up 4.6 percent in Mar from Feb

Friday, 29 April 2022 16:02:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 4.6 percent month on month and by 24.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 3.9 percent in March compared to February and by 16.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 2.6 percent and prices of exported transport equipment up by 1.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in March prices of exported manufactured products rose by 12.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.6 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in March rose by 3.1 percent compared to February and by 14.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


