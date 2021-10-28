Producer prices in French industry up 1.6 percent in September from August

Thursday, 28 October 2021 09:04:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 1.6 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.6 percent in September compared to August and were up 8.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In September, prices for exported manufactured products were up 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment remained stable, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in September prices of exported manufactured products rose by 7.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in September increased by 0.5 percent compared to August and rose by 9.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.