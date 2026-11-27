In October this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 1.3 percent month on month and up by 8.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 0.1 percent in October compared to September and increased by six percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products rose by 0.9 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by one percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products went up by 7.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October rose by 0.7 percent month on month and up by 8.4 percent year on year.