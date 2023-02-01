﻿
English
Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:02:48 (GMT+3)
       

In December last year, producer prices in French industry rose by 1.1 percent month on month and by 17.7 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France declined by 0.9 percent in December compared to November and increased by 14.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were down by one percent and prices of exported transport equipment fell by 0.9 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December prices of exported manufactured products advanced by 9.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 7.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in December moved down by 1.3 percent compared to November and increased by 8.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


