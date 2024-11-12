 |  Login 
Poland-based JSW revises down coal output target for 2024 amid force majeure

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 15:37:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has revised its coal production plan for this year to reflect the recent force majeure against the backdrop of an increase in the fire hazard in its Pniówek mine. The company has reduced its coal production target for 2024 to 12.35 million mt from 12.45 million mt.

This is the company’s third force majeure following those in April, which was due to a fire at its Budryk coal mine, and in July, which was due to production disruptions at its Pniówek and Budryk mines.

In the first six months of the year, the company produced six million mt of coking coal and 1.6 million mt of coke.


