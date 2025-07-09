 |  Login 
Poland’s JSW to increase coking coal output with new longwalls

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 11:34:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it is increasing its coking coal output with two new longwalls at its Pniowek mine. The combined resources of the two longwalls exceed 840,000 mt of high-quality coking coal.

The resources of the new K-2 longwall, which was put into operation at the end of June, are estimated at 500,000 mt of coking coal. The planned average output is as much as 2,700 mt per day. In addition, the company plans to start mining the W-2 longwall, which has reserves of 340,500 mt of coking coal, in July, with a planned average output of 2,300 mt per day.

The launch of the K-2 and W-2 longwalls is an important step toward securing the supply of coking coal and enables the Pniówek mine to strengthen its position as an important supplier of high-quality coal.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Mining Production 

