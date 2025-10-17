 |  Login 
Poland’s JSW launches another longwall at Budryk mine

Friday, 17 October 2025 12:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has begun operations at a new longwall, A-1 wall, located in section A of seam 405/1, at its Budryk mine. Section A has reserves estimated at over 5.7 million mt of high-quality coking coal. The A-1 wall alone holds 260,000 mt of reserves, with a length of 170 meters and a thickness exceeding three meters.

Noting that the launch marks a crucial step not only for Budryk but for the entire company, Adam Rozmus, JSW vice president for technical and operational affairs, said, “In the longer term, we also plan to mine from seam 405/2, which will significantly extend the mine’s lifespan.”

Strengthening Budryk’s position in coking coal supply

This is Budryk’s second new longwall in a short period. In early September, the Bw-1 wall in seam 405/2 was launched, with reserves exceeding 1.6 million mt. Together, walls A-1 and Bw-1 solidify Budryk’s position as a leading producer of high-quality coking coal with stable parameters - a key factor for steel industry customers.

The company sees these two longwalls essential for Budryk’s future growth and operational stability.


