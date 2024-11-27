 |  Login 
Poland’s JSW to optimize operations due to rising imports and costs

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 14:44:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has unveiled its strategic transition plan aimed at optimizing its operations. The company explained that rising imports of cheaper coking coal from Asia and Australia as well as cheaper coke from Indonesia, which is gradually increasing its market share, in Europe, coupled with increasing costs have made the measures a necessity.

Within the scope of the plan, JSW will improve its mining efficiency, enhance its purchasing processes and reduce its capital expenditures. These measures will have a positive impact of an estimated PLN 8.5 billion ($2.08 billion) on its financial results by the end of 2027.

In the meantime, the introduction of the company’s “efficient mine” program will increase the efficiency of its mining equipment and crews, resulting in the production of 14.5 million mt of coking coal and in the generation of an additional profit of about PLN 4.2 billion ($1.03 billion) over the next three years.


