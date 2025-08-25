Poland’s JSW extends Borynia coal mining license until 2042 to secure operations

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW) has announced that it has successfully extended its production license for the Borynia coal deposit until the end of 2042. This strategic step guarantees long-term access to critical raw materials, reinforcing JSW’s position as a leading supplier for the steel industry.

Rich coal and methane reserves

The Borynia deposit, which is part of the Borynia-Zofiówka mine, holds nearly 40 million metric tons of high-quality coking coal, which is essential for global steel production. Additionally, it contains 80 million cubic meters of methane, which can be harnessed for energy generation.

Ensuring stability and regional growth

Adam Rozmus, JSW’s vice president for technical and operational affairs, highlighted the importance of this decision, stating that extending the concession for the Borynia deposit is an extremely important decision for the stability of JSW’s operations. He added that this development allows the company to plan production for many years ahead and continue investing with the future in mind.

By securing this license, JSW ensures operational continuity at Ruch Borynia, protecting jobs and contributing to regional economic development for the next 17 years.

Legal framework and compliance

Under Poland’s Geological and Mining Law, mining without a valid license is strictly prohibited. This extension provides JSW with the legal certainty to sustain long-term production, investments, and workforce stability, all while aligning with national industrial strategies.