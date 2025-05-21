Poland’s JSW declares force majeure due to fire at mine, output to be affected

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has declared force majeure due to a fire at its Budryk coal mine on May 7, according to local media reports.

It is estimated that the incident will result in a production loss of about 345,000 mt this year, though it is currently impossible to determine the impact on its financial results.

Together with another fire that broke out at the company’s Knurów-Szczygłowice coal mine in late January this year, JSW’s annual coal production forecast amounts to 12 million mt, compared to an initial forecast of 14.5 million mt.