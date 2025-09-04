 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland’s...

Poland’s JSW expands coking coal resources with new longwall at Budryk mine

Thursday, 04 September 2025 13:43:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has commenced operations at a new large longwall at its Budryk mine. The Bw-1 longwall, located in seam 405/2, holds reserves of more than 1.6 million mt of type 35.1 coking coal, strengthening JSW’s strategy to enhance production efficiency.

Technical details of Bw-1 longwall

  • Length: 215 meters
  • Strike: 1,800 meters
  • Seam thickness: over 3 meters
  • Coal reserves: more than 1.6 million mt of coking coal

The new longwall is equipped with state-of-the-art mining technology.

Operational timeline and strategic impact

The Bw-1 longwall is expected to remain operational until May 2027. According to JSW vice-president for technical and operational matters, Adam Rozmus, the project is an important step toward raising coking coal yield to 95 percent of total production.

The longwall’s commissioning coincides with operational testing at another major investment - the expansion and modernization of the Budryk coal preparation plant, designed to maximize coking coal output.

Current mining activities at JSW

Budryk Mine: two longwalls in operation, seven more mining faces under development

JSW Group: 20 longwalls currently active across all mines

These investments underline JSW’s commitment to increasing coal recovery, enhancing mining efficiency, and securing a stable supply of high-quality coking coal for steelmaking industries.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Mining Production 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise 10 percent in August 2025

02 Sep | Steel News

Mechel’s crude steel output increases in H1 2025, other outputs fall

29 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal settles at lower level as Indian demand remains low

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Eighth round of local coke price hikes proposed in China, but unsuccessful

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP: China’s steel output plateaus, India emerges as key growth driver

26 Aug | Steel News

Poland’s JSW extends Borynia coal mining license until 2042 to secure operations

25 Aug | Steel News

Local coke prices in China may stabilize after seventh hike accepted

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price slides amid insufficient demand in India

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Peabody withdraws from Anglo American’s Australian coking coal deal, arbitration looms

22 Aug | Steel News

China’s coke output rises by 2.8 percent in January-July 2025

18 Aug | Steel News