Poland’s JSW expands coking coal resources with new longwall at Budryk mine

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has commenced operations at a new large longwall at its Budryk mine. The Bw-1 longwall, located in seam 405/2, holds reserves of more than 1.6 million mt of type 35.1 coking coal, strengthening JSW’s strategy to enhance production efficiency.

Technical details of Bw-1 longwall

Length: 215 meters

Strike: 1,800 meters

Seam thickness: over 3 meters

Coal reserves: more than 1.6 million mt of coking coal

The new longwall is equipped with state-of-the-art mining technology.

Operational timeline and strategic impact

The Bw-1 longwall is expected to remain operational until May 2027. According to JSW vice-president for technical and operational matters, Adam Rozmus, the project is an important step toward raising coking coal yield to 95 percent of total production.

The longwall’s commissioning coincides with operational testing at another major investment - the expansion and modernization of the Budryk coal preparation plant, designed to maximize coking coal output.

Current mining activities at JSW

Budryk Mine: two longwalls in operation, seven more mining faces under development

JSW Group: 20 longwalls currently active across all mines

These investments underline JSW’s commitment to increasing coal recovery, enhancing mining efficiency, and securing a stable supply of high-quality coking coal for steelmaking industries.