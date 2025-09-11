Poland’s JSW continues to expand coking coal resources with another longwall at Pniówek mine

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has taken another step in strengthening its production capacity by launching a new mining longwall at the Pniówek mine. Despite market pressures from weak coal prices and currency challenges, JSW continues to expand operations to secure stable output for the steel industry.

Last week, the company commenced operations at a new longwall with reserves of more than 1.6 million mt of type 35.1 coking coal at its Budryk mine, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Details of the new Pw-1 longwall

Length: 785 meters

Seam thickness: Over 3 meters

Coal reserves: nearly 490,000 mt of type 35.1 coking coal

The longwall is designed to operate until July 2026, ensuring consistent supply for domestic and international demand.

The new longwall is developed under the “Effective Mine” program, a cornerstone of JSW’s Strategic Transformation Plan, which focuses on increasing production efficiency, modernizing mining technology and enhancing safety standards.