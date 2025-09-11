 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland’s...

Poland’s JSW continues to expand coking coal resources with another longwall at Pniówek mine

Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:41:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has taken another step in strengthening its production capacity by launching a new mining longwall at the Pniówek mine. Despite market pressures from weak coal prices and currency challenges, JSW continues to expand operations to secure stable output for the steel industry.

Last week, the company commenced operations at a new longwall with reserves of more than 1.6 million mt of type 35.1 coking coal at its Budryk mine, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Details of the new Pw-1 longwall

  • Length: 785 meters
  • Seam thickness: Over 3 meters
  • Coal reserves: nearly 490,000 mt of type 35.1 coking coal.

The longwall is designed to operate until July 2026, ensuring consistent supply for domestic and international demand.

The new longwall is developed under the “Effective Mine” program, a cornerstone of JSW’s Strategic Transformation Plan, which focuses on increasing production efficiency, modernizing mining technology and enhancing safety standards.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Mining Production 

Similar articles

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 37, 2025

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down, trend to continue

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal inches up, but higher supply than demand still impacts moods

11 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ernst & Young-Parthenon: India’s coking coal imports projected to reach 135 million mt by 2030

11 Sep | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 12.2 percent in January-August 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 36, 2025

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 36, 2025

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 36, 2025

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 36, 2025

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese mills try to cut local coke prices, but outlook improves again on Friday

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials