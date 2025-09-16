 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland-based...

Poland-based JSW’s coal sales and coke output exceed plans in Jan-Aug 2025

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 13:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for August this year. Despite operational challenges in the coal segment and unfavorable market developments, the company has met its production plan and exceeded production targets in the coke segment.

In August, JSW produced 1.01 million mt of coal, representing 84 percent of the monthly plan. The main reasons for the lower production include the effects of the endogenous fire at the Budryk Mine, which declared force majeure in May, the early termination of some longwalls, and difficult geological and mining conditions. In the January-August period, the company produced 8.44 million mt of coal, equal to 100.5 percent of the planned output.

The earlier increase in output through the accelerated commissioning of new longwalls and the incentive measures implemented as part of the Strategic Transformation Plan balanced lower production in August.

In the given month, JSW’s sold 1.18 million mt of coal, which is 95.3 percent of the monthly plan, while in the first eight months the coal sales target was exceeded by 0.5 percent, with 8.40 million mt of coal sales.

By far the best performance in August was recorded by the coke segment. The company’s coke production in the given month totaled 300,000 mt, 16.3 percent more than planned. In the January-August period, the company produced 2.01 million mt of coke (103.9 percent of the targeted output) and sold 1.98 million mt of coke (97.8 percent of the target). These results were made possible, among other things, by increasing production capacity utilization at JSW’s coking plants.


Tags: Poland European Union Mining Production 

Similar articles

Poland’s JSW continues to expand coking coal resources with another longwall at Pniówek mine

11 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW expands coking coal resources with new longwall at Budryk mine

04 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW extends Borynia coal mining license until 2042 to secure operations

25 Aug | Steel News

Poland’s JSW to increase coking coal output with new longwalls

09 Jul | Steel News

Poland-based JSW exceeds coking coal production and sale plan in May

13 Jun | Steel News

Poland’s JSW declares force majeure due to fire at mine, output to be affected

21 May | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Poland’s JSW to optimize operations due to rising imports and costs

27 Nov | Steel News

Poland-based JSW revises down coal output target for 2024 amid force majeure

12 Nov | Steel News

Poland-based JSW revises coal output plan for 2024 amid disruptions

19 Jul | Steel News