Poland-based JSW exceeds coking coal production and sale plan in May

Friday, 13 June 2025 12:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has exceeded its coking coal and total coal production plans for May by 20.1 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, as a result of the implementation of its strategic transformation plan, in which the company is actively switching from thermal coal production to coking coal.

In May, JSW’s total coal output totaled 1.18 million mt, compared to the planned production of 1.06 million mt, while its total coke production was 240,000 mt, lower than the planned 250,000 mt. The company’s coking coal production in the given month amounted to one million mt, against the planned 830,000 mt.

Looking at the company’s sales, its total coal sales were at 1.05 million mt in May, exceeding the planned level by 4.6 percent, while its total coke sales in May amounted to 240,000 mt, lower than the planned 260,000 mt. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 910,000 mt, exceeding the planned level of 810,000 mt.


