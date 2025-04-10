 |  Login 
Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q1

Thursday, 10 April 2025 11:15:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the first quarter of 2025.

In the first quarter, JSW’s total coal output totaled 2.86 million mt, down by 10.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 8.6 percent compared to the first quarter in 2024, while its total coke production was 700,000 mt, increasing by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter and down by 15.6 percent year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.32 million mt, decreasing by 14.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and down 3.3 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales were at 3.01 million mt, falling by 1.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and decreasing by 1.6 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 740,000 mt, remaining stable compared to the previous quarter and down 25.2 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.49 million mt, down by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter and down by 3.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the first quarter totaled 880,000 mt, down by 13.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter and down by 22.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter, coking coal prices fell much below expectations due to poor steel demand and low margins, and intense price competition from imported steel and coke from Asian countries.


