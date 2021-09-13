﻿
English
Peruvian rebar sales volume increases 49.1 percent in June

Monday, 13 September 2021 22:05:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales volume in June rose 49.1 percent, year-over-year, to 103,402 mt, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI.

According to government’s data, Peruvian rebar sales volumes in June fell 32.6 percent, month-over-month, from 153,579 mt in May this year.

As for the first half of the year, Peruvian rebar sales volumes totaled 746,075 mt. The figure represents a 99.5 percent growth, on a year-over-year basis.

The increase is mainly due to the rebound of Peruvian rebar sales volumes this year, a year after Covid-19 hit the Peruvian steel market the hardest in H1 2020.


