Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July increase 24.5 percent

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 23:24:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July rose 24.5 percent, year-over-year, to 128,073 mt, said local statistics agency, INEI.

According to government data, Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July this year also grew 23.8 percent, on a month-over-month basis.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Peruvian rebar sales volume totaled 874,148 mt. The volume represents an 83.3 percent year-over-year increase, when compared to 476,810 mt. The increased rebar sales volume is due to a recovery post-Covid-19.