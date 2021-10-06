Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July increase 24.5 percent

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July rose 24.5 percent, year-over-year, to 128,073 mt, said local statistics agency, INEI.
According to government data, Peruvian rebar sales volumes in July this year also grew 23.8 percent, on a month-over-month basis.
As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Peruvian rebar sales volume totaled 874,148 mt. The volume represents an 83.3 percent year-over-year increase, when compared to 476,810 mt. The increased rebar sales volume is due to a recovery post-Covid-19.