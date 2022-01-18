﻿
English
Peruvian rebar sales volume declines 6.3 percent in November

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:43:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales in November fell 6.3 percent by volume, year-over-year, to 154,986 mt, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI.

Peruvian rebar sales in November slightly rose 1.7 percent, month-over-month, from 152,411 mt in October.

As for the accumulated period of January to November, Peruvian rebar sales volumes totaled 1.47 million mt, 39.2 percent up, year-over-year.

The increase is mainly due to a stronger activity in 2021, as compared to 2020, when Covid-19 first hit the local market.


