Peru’s Aceros Arequipa invests in new rolling mill at Pisco plant

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:12:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa has announced that it is investing $75 million for the installation of a new rolling mill at its plant in Pisco. The rolling mill is scheduled to commence operations in the second half of 2024.

The new rolling mill will have an annual capacity of 300,000 mt and will contribute to increasing production of local construction bars and profiles to meet market demand.

This new line, together with the two current lines, will allow the company to have a total annual production capacity of 1.55 million mt of finished products, generating cost efficiencies by optimizing consolidated production.