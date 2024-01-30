S. Korea’s Dongkuk Steel focuses on greater export competitiveness

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 15:11:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Dongkuk Steel has announced that it has received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificate for its long products, section steel and heavy plates as part of its mid-to-long term strategy to improve environmental management and competitiveness in the export markets. The EPD certificate displays the environmental impact of the entire production process, from raw material collection to production and distribution.

The certificate has been given to the company’s straight rebar, coiled rebar, H-beam steel, heat-treated plate and non-heat-treated plate. Dongkuk Steel is focusing on expanding in overseas markets in the face of the approaching recession amid weak domestic demand and the worsening construction economy. With the help of the certificate, the South Korean company expects to increase the competitiveness of its products amid export regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment System (CBAM).