﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:38:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest report issued by the association of European steel and metal distributors EUROMETAL, in the January-June period of the current year steel shipments to end-user segments by European flat steel service centers (SSCs) dropped by 1.1 percent year on year, after increasing by 0.1 percent year on year in the January-May period.

When expressed in days of shipments, stocks at EU-based SSCs totaled 79 days in June this year, compared to 53 days in June 2021.

In the first six months of this year, sales by multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors recorded lower shipments for all products. In the January-June period, total shipments declined by 12.8 percent year on year, after dropping by 11.0 percent year on year in the first five months of this year.

In June this year, stocks of all products except rebar, steel plate and pipes at multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors moved down by 2.3 percent month on month, while stocks of all products except profiles and merchant bars recorded a 4.4 percent increase when compared to June 2021.


Tags: Beams Pipe Merchant Bar Rebar Plate Longs Flats Tubular European Union Distribution 

Similar articles

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Farwest Steel to build Washington facility

08 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops in November after rising for two straight months

22 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel ouput rises 26.59 percent in Dec 2009

27 Jan | Steel News

China’s November finished steel output shows strong growth

16 Dec | Steel News

Details of China's finished steel imports and exports in May

02 Jul | Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ shipments down in January-April

14 Jun | Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU distributors' shipments increase in January-April

21 Jun | Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU flat steel service centers' shipments rise in October

09 Dec | Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU distributors' shipments down in January-July

18 Sep | Steel News