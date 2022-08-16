EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:38:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest report issued by the association of European steel and metal distributors EUROMETAL, in the January-June period of the current year steel shipments to end-user segments by European flat steel service centers (SSCs) dropped by 1.1 percent year on year, after increasing by 0.1 percent year on year in the January-May period.

When expressed in days of shipments, stocks at EU-based SSCs totaled 79 days in June this year, compared to 53 days in June 2021.

In the first six months of this year, sales by multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors recorded lower shipments for all products. In the January-June period, total shipments declined by 12.8 percent year on year, after dropping by 11.0 percent year on year in the first five months of this year.

In June this year, stocks of all products except rebar, steel plate and pipes at multi-product and proximity steel stockholding distributors moved down by 2.3 percent month on month, while stocks of all products except profiles and merchant bars recorded a 4.4 percent increase when compared to June 2021.