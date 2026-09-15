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Brazil's August rebar exports slump 79 percent on lack of exports to Peru

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 00:12:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 9,400 mt of rebar and imported 1,800 mt in August, down respectively from 44,800 mt exported and 19,600 mt imported in July, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. 

The decline reflects a lack of exports to Peru in August, against 23,800 mt in July, while lower imports reflect a 91 percent decline in volume of shipments from Egypt.

All exports went to South American countries, averaging $699/mt under FOB conditions. ArcelorMittal shipped 7,300 mt at $691/mt, while Gerdau shipped 2,100 mt at $726/mt, FOB conditions.

Imports came from Egypt, with 1,600 mt at $573/mt, a 91 percent decline in volume from July, and Russia, with 200 mt at $473/mt, also under FOB conditions.

A small import from Germany was priced at $1.618/mt, which clearly does not reflect a market price

Tags: Rebar Longs Egypt Germany Russia Brazil Peru South America Imp/exp Statistics ArcelorMittal Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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