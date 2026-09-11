EU steel import quotas utilization reaches 99 percent for some products

According to European Commission data, several steel import quotas allocated to various countries have been exhausted in the final month of the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30. Quota utilization rates for some product quotas have exceeded 80 percent, while some have reached even 99 percent.

Among the exhausted quotas, Australia has used up its quota of 11,830 mt hot rolled coil (1A), while India has exhausted its quotas of 54,334 mt for organic coated sheets and 6,158 mt for other welded pipes. As regards quarto plate quotas, South Korea, Macedonia, the UK and Turkey have exhausted their quotas of 79,917 mt, 20,671 mt, 8,284 mt and 7,007 mt, respectively. In addition, Turkey has used up its quotas of 1,280 mt for railway material and 24,235 mt for non-alloy wire. China has exhausted its quota of 39,484 mt for merchant bars and light sections quota, while Algeria has used up its quota of 15,940 mt for rebar. Meanwhile, Ukraine's quotas of 6,640 mt for hollow sections and 20,167 mt for other seamless pipes have been exhausted.

Under the “Other Countries” category, quotas of 24,933 mt for cold rolled sheets, 33,338 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 6,968 mt for organic coated sheets, 6,446 mt for tin mill products, 18,829 mt for quarto plate and 7,072 mt for non-alloy wire have been used up.

Under the “FTA-Other Countries” category, quotas of 12,761 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 22,585 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 5,149 mt for hollow sections have been used up, while the 22,682 mt quarto plate quota under the “FTA-Country-Specific” category has also been exhausted.

The quotas with utilization rates above 80 percent can be seen in the table below.