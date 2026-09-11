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EU steel import quotas utilization reaches 99 percent for some products

Friday, 11 September 2026 16:20:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to European Commission data, several steel import quotas allocated to various countries have been exhausted in the final month of the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30. Quota utilization rates for some product quotas have exceeded 80 percent, while some have reached even 99 percent.

Among the exhausted quotas, Australia has used up its quota of 11,830 mt hot rolled coil (1A), while India has exhausted its quotas of 54,334 mt for organic coated sheets and 6,158 mt for other welded pipes. As regards quarto plate quotas, South Korea, Macedonia, the UK and Turkey have exhausted their quotas of 79,917 mt, 20,671 mt, 8,284 mt and 7,007 mt, respectively. In addition, Turkey has used up its quotas of 1,280 mt for railway material and 24,235 mt for non-alloy wire. China has exhausted its quota of 39,484 mt for merchant bars and light sections quota, while Algeria has used up its quota of 15,940 mt for rebar. Meanwhile, Ukraine's quotas of 6,640 mt for hollow sections and 20,167 mt for other seamless pipes have been exhausted.

Under the “Other Countries” category, quotas of 24,933 mt for cold rolled sheets, 33,338 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 6,968 mt for organic coated sheets, 6,446 mt for tin mill products, 18,829 mt for quarto plate and 7,072 mt for non-alloy wire have been used up.

Under the “FTA-Other Countries” category, quotas of 12,761 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 22,585 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 5,149 mt for hollow sections have been used up, while the 22,682 mt quarto plate quota under the “FTA-Country-Specific” category has also been exhausted.

The quotas with utilization rates above 80 percent can be seen in the table below.

Product

Country

Quota volume (mt)

Usage (%)

 

HRC (1A)

Hindistan

149,318

98.0

South Korea

115,457

85.38

Vietnam

103,743

95.51

CRC

South Korea

63,652

86.35

Ukraine

26,549

98.25

Electrical sheets (3B)

Taiwan

5,166

95.68

Metallic coated sheets (4A)

Taiwan

33,783

94.12

South Korea

26,119

91.59

Stainless cold rolled sheets and strips

Taiwan

13,246

90.96

Other countries

8,442

99.48

Merchant bars and light sections

Macedonia

13,617

80.55

Other countries

11,809

98.2

Rebar

Egypt

36,091

99.82

 

Wire rod

Ukraine

47,286

92.31

Switzerland

40,548

99.63

Egypt

21,678

99.98

Angles and sections

Turkey

13,455

99.55

Other seamless pipes

Other countries

9,824

95.71

Cold finished bars

Turkey

7,045

98.4

Switzerland

6,054

89.69

Non-alloy wire

Ukraine

20,689

86.76
Tags: Coated Rebar Beams Hollow section Wire Rod Pipe Wire  Tubular Longs Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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