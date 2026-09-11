Malaysia launches AD investigation on stainless steel imports from Indonesia

Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of cold rolled stainless steel products from Indonesia, following allegations that dumped imports are causing material injury to Malaysia's domestic stainless steel industry.

The investigation was initiated following a petition filed by Malaysian stainless steel producer Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of the domestic industry. According to the petition, the alleged dumping was determined by comparing the normal value of the products in Indonesia with the corresponding export prices to Malaysia. The petitioner alleged that the resulting dumping margins were significant, though the notice does not disclose specific dumping margins.

The investigation covers cold rolled stainless steel products in coils, sheets or any other form originating in or exported from Indonesia. The products are currently classified under HS and AHTN codes 7219.31.00 00, 7219.32.00 00, 7219.33.00 00, 7219.34.00 00, 7219.35.00 00, 7219.90.00 00, 7220.20.10 00 and 7220.20.90 00, although the Malaysian government stated that these tariff codes are provided for information purposes only and are not binding on the classification of the products concerned.