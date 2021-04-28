﻿
Malaysia imposes definitive AD duty on CR stainless flats from Indonesia, Vietnam

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:36:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced definitive antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled stainless steel coils, sheets or any other form from Indonesia and Vietnam.

The definitive antidumping duty rates on the given products are ranging at 8.80-34.82 percent for Indonesia and 7.81-23.84 percent for Vietnam, effective from April 24, 2021 to April 23, 2026.

The investigation was initiated on July 28, 2020, following a petition from domestic producer Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd., and the provisional antidumping duties were announced in December last year ranging from 7.73 percent to 34.82 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


